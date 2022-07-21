Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s Urs celebrations commence

Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani has said that some miscreants tried to create an ethnic conflict but all communities in the province showed restraint and foiled the conspiracy.

He stated this while talking to the media after inaugurating the 1,292 Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi at his shrine in Clifton on Wednesday. The urs will conclude on July 22. Durrani said there was a great bond of love among the people of all ethnic groups in Sindh, adding that the killing of a youth by restaurateurs in Hyderabad was highly condemnable. He hoped the people of all ethnic groups would continue to foil such attempts to cause ethnic conflict in the province with solidarity, harmony, and fraternal feelings for each other.

The acting governor said the efforts of the provincial government throughout the ethnic conflict after the killing of a man by a restaurateur of Afghan origin were praiseworthy. He said Sindh was a land of Sufis who promoted the teachings of Islam among the people.

He recalled that late prime minister Benazir Bhutto had advised him to frequently visit the shrines to pray for the development, progress, and prosperity of the country. He praised the efforts of former president Asif Ali Zardari to develop the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

He requested the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party to install an elevator to facilitate senior citizens who visit the shrine. Replying to a question, he said the Sindh government had completed its preparations to conduct local government elections in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta.