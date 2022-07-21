 
Thursday July 21, 2022
Man kills five in France

By AFP
July 21, 2022

DOUVRES, France: Police shot dead a man in his twenties in rural eastern France on Wednesday after he murdered five members of his family before barricading himself in a village home, local sources told AFP. Special forces from the French police department were deployed in the village of Douvres in the foothills of the Alps about 50-km east of Lyon from Tuesday night.

