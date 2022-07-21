UK inflation hits new 40-year high

LONDON: British annual inflation surged to a new 40-year high in June on rising motor fuel and food prices, official data showed on Wednesday, adding to a cost-of-living crisis.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) jumped to 9.4 percent last month from 9.1 percent in May, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. Analysts said the data put pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates by as much as 50 basis points, or half a percentage point, at its next policy meeting in August.