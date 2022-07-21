UK inflation hits new 40-year high

LONDON: British annual inflation surged to a new 40-year high in June on rising motor fuel and food prices, official data showed on Wednesday, adding to a cost-of-living crisis.
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) jumped to 9.4 percent last month from 9.1 percent in May, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. Analysts said the data put pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates by as much as 50 basis points, or half a percentage point, at its next policy meeting in August.
PARIS: The invasion of a remote Russian village by dozens of ravenous polar bears three years ago captured headlines...
BANGKOK: Myanmar junta troops are committing war crimes by laying landmines on a "massive scale" around villages where...
DOUVRES, France: Police shot dead a man in his twenties in rural eastern France on Wednesday after he murdered five...
MADRID: Three men including a French tourist have died this week after suffering severe injuries during bull runs in...
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in six cases...
KABUL: The Taliban have carried out hundreds of human rights violations in Afghanistan since seizing power last year,...
Comments