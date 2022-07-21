Sunak or Truss to be UK’s next PM

LONDON: Conservative rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, offering competing visions for Britain´s response to multiple crises, will duel in the coming weeks to become the next prime minister after the party´s lawmakers held a last vote on Wednesday.

Former finance minister Sunak, running on a centrist platform of fiscal rectitude allied with "green levies" to fight climate change, again headed the field with 137 votes in the fifth and final elimination ballot.

The crucial race for second place was narrowly won by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 113 votes, against 105 for former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt. Sunak and Truss now take their case to Conservative party members, who will decide the new leader and prime minister after a series of nationwide hustings in August.

The result will be announced on September 5. But Britain is already guaranteed to get either its first prime minister of colour, or its third woman leader. Sunak´s resignation as finance minister this month helped to topple outgoing leader Boris Johnson after months of scandal including "Partygate", and Downing Street is reportedly running an "anyone but Rishi" campaign.

At his last session of Prime Minister´s Questions in the House of Commons earlier Wednesday, Johnson bowed out by saying "Hasta la vista, baby!". In a hint of support for Truss´s low-tax platform, the premier urged his successor to "cut taxes and deregulate where you can to make this the greatest place to live and invest". Truss tweeted that she was "ready to hit the ground running from day one".

But whoever wins the Tory race, "like some household detergent, would wipe the floor" with the main opposition Labour party, Johnson predicted. Mordaunt -- the one-time bookmakers´ favourite -- lapsed to outsider status after Truss´s fellow right-winger Kemi Badenoch was eliminated on Tuesday. In a bid to woo those MPs, Truss wrote in Wednesday´s Daily Telegraph that her plan to revive the economy would be "based around tax cuts, deregulation and tough reform".