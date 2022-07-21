Bail of PTI leaders extended

LAHORE:An Additional District and Sessions court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders by August 5 in a case registered against them in connection with May 25 long march.

The PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood ur-Rasheed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Andeeb Abbas and others appeared before the court. The court after marking their attendance extended their interim bails by August 5. It is pertinent to mention that around 42 cases had been registered against the party’s leadership and workers after May 25 long march.