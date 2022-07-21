Death by drowning: CM seeks report

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed deep grief over the death of three children due to a drowning incident in a pond at Nishtar Colony, Kumahan Road.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the children. Hamza Shehbaz sought a report from the Commissioner Lahore division about the incident and directed to investigate the matter and submit a report in this regard. The chief minister maintained that he equally shares the grief with the heirs of the bereaved family members and is standing with them in the hour of grief. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the parents of the children to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

orders arrest of torture accused: Hamza Shehbaz took a notice of an incident of torture on the TLP candidate Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Baloch from PP-125 constituency in the area of Jhang and sought a report from the IGP. The CM ordered to ensure early arrest of the accused found involved in committing torture. He directed to bring the accused into the stern grip of law to take further action and fulfil all the requirements of justice.