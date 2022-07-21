Labour laws being improved: secretary

LAHORE:Labour Secretary Liaquat Ali Chattha chaired a meeting of Labour Department on Wednesday to identify problems in implementation of International Labour Organisation’s conventions.

Punjab Social Security Director General Babar Abbas, DG Labour Punjab Faisal Zahoor, Deputy Secretary Labour Rao Zahid, Director Nadeem Akhtar and General Secretary All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions Khursheed Ahmed and a large number of Labour department officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Labour Secretary Liaquat Ali Chattha said that the Labour Department is accountable to the government and is improving laws to protect the rights of labourers and minimum wage law.

The secretary expressed his resolve to ensure implementation of laws with the support of labour leaders. He said he is also planning to give unemployment allowance. The Labour secretary said that the labour organisations should identify the units violating the minimum wage law and action will be taken against those units.

He said that a modern system has been introduced for labour inspection. Social security cards have been issued to eight lakh workers across the province while the target of issuing social security cards to 10 lakh more workers this year has been set.

He informed that Rs40 billion are allocated for death and marriage grant of the workers. “The grants have been issued to 19,000 families across Punjab while work is underway to quickly deal with 10,000 pending cases of grants,” the secretary informed.