Thursday July 21, 2022
Ghazal night

July 21, 2022

LAHORE:"Sham-e-Ghazal" will be held at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Hall 1, Gaddafi Stadium today (Thursday), at 6:30pm. Renowned singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan will vocalise the ghazal. Alhamra is providing an opportunity to the music listeners to listen to quality ghazal.

