Swift action by LGH doctors saves three lives

LAHORE:The doctors of Lahore General Hospital saved the lives of three people who were bitten by snakes by ensuring timely use of injection Anti-Snake Venom (ASV).

All three cases happened during the current month when three people - 25-year-old Iqra, 23-year-old Saqib and 35-year-old Sarfraz - were brought to LGH Emergency in critical condition. Under the supervision of Prof of Medicine Unit 3 Dr Tahir Siddique, Assistant Prof Dr M Maqsood and Dr Rizwan Ahmed treated the patients without wasting a moment and injected ASV. Moreover, the patients were also shifted to ventilator to continue their breathing. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar while talking in this regard appreciated the efforts and professionalism of doctors. He said that the Anti-Snake Venom injection has been available in LGH on the orders of the Punjab Health Department to save precious lives of snake-bitten persons.

ITA delegation calls on governor: A delegation of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Agahi (ITA) called on Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Wednesday ITA’s CEO Baela Raza Jamil presented ITA publications to Punjab Governor, who appreciated the efforts of ITA and its widely admired publications. Governor also lauded the launching of “Mahol Saheliyan – A trilogy of books on climate justice”. The ITA delegation was comprised of CEO Baela Raza Jamil, Author Maria Riaz, Program Manager ‘Siyani Saheliyan’ Zain ul Abideen, PLF coordinator Maria Mehmood and District Project Manager Farah Shah. Baela Raza explained and highlighted the importance of the books published by ITA and its integration with the curriculum. She said that the series on climate change has been praised widely and received by the National Curriculum Council (NCC) and Federal Education Ministry.