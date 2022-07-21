Naan to sell at Rs20

LAHORE:Tandoor owners have claimed that they had come to an agreement with administration for increasing naan price from Rs15 to Rs20 on the back of rising trend in flour price.

M Aftab Gill, President of Muttahida Naanbai Association claimed on Wednesday that in the negotiations with the district administration, it had been decided that the naan had been removed from the rate list issued by the DC Lahore, after which the naan would be sold at Rs20 while price of Tandori Roti would continue to sell at Rs10 for which the government will provide a 20kg bag of flour to the tandoor owners at Rs980.

He said if flour is not supplied at this price, then in proportion to the flour purchased from the open market, price of Tandoori Roti would be charged.

Earlier, at the call of the Association, Tandoor owners in the City observed a shutdown strike and closed their businesses. Due to the closure of the tandoor, the citizens faced problems in various parts of the City. Tandoor owners also held demonstration in front of DC Office in favour of their demands.