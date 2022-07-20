Resolution in KP Assembly for action against Imran under Article 6

PESHAWAR: A resolution has been submitted in the KP Assembly for action against former Prime Minister Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Constitution.
In the resolution, PMLN MPA Ikhtiar Wali said the former prime minister and his party members had violated the Constitution on April 3. He said a judge of the Supreme Court had also written an additional note for action against Imran Khan under Article 6, he therefore must be tried for treason.
