ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce its judgment in the PTI foreign funding case. “I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce long-delayed judgment on the PTI foreign funding case,” the prime minister on his twitter said.

He said that for long, Imran Khan has been given a free pass despite his repeated and shameless attacks on the state institutions. Shehbaz Sharif observed that impunity given to Imran Khan hurt the country.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, following Punjab by-polls, on Monday unleashed an attack on the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja and demanded his immediate resignation.

The PTI top leader alleged that the CEC had wholeheartedly participated in the polling process to ensure that PMLN candidates win. He further alleged that it was due to the CEC’s incompetency that four million voters were shown as dead on the voters list. “We do not trust the CEC,” said Imran Khan.

The ECP reserved its judgment on the foreign funding case against PTI on 21st of last month. The foreign funding case began when the PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar filed it eight years ago in 2014.