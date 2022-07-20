Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has strongly criticised the federal government over the massive depreciation in the value of Pakistani Rupee against the US dollar.

On Twitter, the former premier pointed out, “When US regime conspiracy [Vote of No-Confidence] was tabled [dollar] was at Rs 178.” According to Imran Khan, the Rupee has fallen to 224 against the US dollar despite the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The economic meltdown shows Sharifs never had any expertise in running the economy or administration. Their only expertise is looting, money-laundering [and] getting NROs, the PTI chairman added. He further said that the nation will hold accountable all those responsible for regime change conspiracy and bringing Pakistan to this sorry state of affairs.