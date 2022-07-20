Markets to shut by 9pm in Punjab, Sindh

KARACHI/LAHORE: Markets in Punjab and Sindh will be closed by 9pm to deal with the electricity crisis.

The Sindh home department has issued a notification telling the business community that markets, bazaars and shopping malls will be closed by 9pm till August 16 to deal with the electricity crisis.

Before the Eid-ul-Azha, the provincial government had given relaxation to the business community by removing restrictions on working hours and had informed them that after the Eid, new working hours would be notified. Tuesday’s notification says that with reference to the prevalent power outages and in order to prevent the adverse impacts of the anticipated energy crisis in Pakistan due to incremental intensification of shortfall between supply and demand of electricity, there is an urgent need to take effective measures for the conservation of energy in Sindh through a two-pronged balanced approach, i.e. to utilise the daylight hours for business activities and minimise the possible adverse impact on the business activities.

In view of the decision made by the federal cabinet on June 7, 2022, to take effective measures to reduce the loadshedding hours through conservation of energy and to prevent and minimise the impact of anticipated energy crisis in Pakistan through the implementation of a national strategy for tackling the energy crisis, it is necessary and expedient to enforce certain restrictions in order to control the increasing shortfall between the energy generation and its utilisation, so that this prevalent emergency of the energy crisis may be controlled, which otherwise could have long-term and multi-sectoral impacts on lives of the public of Sindh, says the notification.

“Now, therefore, in view of above-mentioned facts, apprehended danger of the energy crisis in the country and in the larger interest of the general public to ensure their safety, to prevent nuisance and in order to avert the adverse impacts of energy crisis stated supra, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 CrPC and Section 14(3) and Section 16 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act 2010, with the approval of chairman, Sindh Provincial Commission, following specific restrictions are hereby extended within the territorial limits of the Sindh province w.e.f. 17th July 2022 till August 16, 2022. “All the markets, bazars, shops (wholesale or retail), super and departmental stores and shopping malls shall be closed by 9pm.”