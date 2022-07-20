Khamenei favours boosting ‘long-term cooperation’ with Russia

TEHRAN: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tehran for talks on Tuesday on the Syrian war at a three-way summit overshadowed by fallout from his country´s war on Ukraine.

Putin travelled abroad for only the second time since ordering the invasion of Ukraine in order to attend the gathering that also involves Turkish President Recep Tayyip.

The summit comes days after US President Joe Biden visited the Middle East for the first time in his presidency, with stops in Iran´s regional foes Israel and Saudi Arabia.

It is the first hosted by Iran´s ultra-conservative president Ebrahim Raisi since he took office last year and is ostensibly aimed at ending more than 11 years of conflict in Syria.

All three are involved in the conflict, with Iran and Russia supporting Syria´s President Bashar al-Assad and Turkey backing rebel forces.Ahead of the trilateral meeting, Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met Erdogan, who has repeatedly threatened to launch a new military offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Syria.

Khamenei warned the Turkish leader that such a move would be “detrimental” for the region and called for the issue to be resolved through dialogue between Ankara, Damascus, Moscow and Tehran.

Erdogan, speaking later at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart, said Kurdish militias caused “great trouble” for both Iran and Turkey.“We should fight against these terrorist organisations in solidarity and alliance,” he added.

The presidents also oversaw the signing of a number of agreements in different fields, including in trade and economy.In their talks, Putin and Erdogan would discuss mechanisms to export grain from Ukraine, a Kremlin source said.

Russia´s war on Ukraine has massively hampered shipments from one of the world´s biggest exporters of wheat and other grain, sparking fears of global food shortages.Meanwhile, Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday called for strengthening “long-term cooperation” with Russia in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, a statement said.”The long-term cooperation between Iran and Russia is deeply beneficial to both countries,” he said, according to a statement on his official website, which also noted that both countries are under Western sanctions.“There are many understandings and contracts between the two countries, including in the oil and gas sector, which must be followed up and implemented fully,” Khamenei added.