Rupee, stocks sink on credit rating downgrade, political uncertainty

File photo.

KARACHI: The rupee hit another record low on Tuesday while stocks plunged after Fitch Ratings downgraded the country’s credit rating outlook and the growing political uncertainty heightened worries about the continuation of the International Monetary Fund’s bailout programme, dealers said.

The local unit slumped to 224 against the dollar in intra-day trade in the interbank market. However, it closed at 221.99 per dollar. It closed at 215.20 on Monday. The rupee declined 6.80 rupees or 3.06 percent – the biggest single-day fall since October 9, 2018, when it dived 9.37 rupees.

The rupee has depreciated by 8.52 percent since the start of this fiscal year. In the open market, the rupee slid to a fresh record low of 224 versus the greenback. It closed at 216 a session before. It lost eight rupees or 3.70 percent.

The central bank said the recent movement in the rupee is a feature of a market-determined exchange rate system. “Under this system, the current account position, relevant news items, and domestic uncertainty together determine daily currency fluctuations,” the State Bank of Pakistan said on its official twitter page.



“Recent rupee depreciation against the US$ is also in large part a global phenomenon. Globally, the US$ has surged by 12 percent in the last six months to a 20-year high, as the Fed has aggressively raised interest rates in response to rising inflation,” it added.

The SBP said like most advanced and emerging market currencies across the world, the rupee has depreciated against the dollar since December 21. It has depreciated by 18 percent over this period.

“In real effective terms — i.e. against a basket of currencies in which Pakistan trades and adjusting for inflation—depreciation in the rupee since December 21 has only been 3 percent. This is a better measure of the strength & competitiveness of a currency than the US$ rate.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index plunged by 978.04 points or 2.36 percent to close at 40,389.07 points. The highest index of the day remained at 41,551.68 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,214.92 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said bears took charge at PSX as the bloodbath continued. “Selling momentum continued across the board due to political unrest and rupee devaluation against the US dollar, marking a historic high in the interbank and open market,” it reported.

Fitch’s announcement was a dampener on the already sinking rupee. It lowered the country’s rating from stable to negative, citing a deteriorating balance of payments since early 2022 due to political instability, falling foreign exchange reserves and soaring inflation.

Analysts said the rising political uncertainty following the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Punjab by-election has created panic and unwarranted volatility in the currency market as no one in the policy circles seems to have a plan to rescue the economy.

“While the rupee collapsed after the by-elections, the drop had started right after the IMF staff-level agreement. This had led to some speculation that this is an IMF-inspired move, otherwise, the SBP would have intervened to support the currency or at least to slow it down,” said Waqas Hussain, the vice president at Tresmark, a web-based terminal for financial markets.

“The SBP is left with an import cover of only 1.5 months. In this situation, import payments (especially oil payments) are creating a mismatch in the market and resulting in rupee depreciation,” Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities told The News, explaining why the State Bank of Pakistan doesn’t intervene to control the rupee’s free fall, bringing order into a disordered market.

“Exporters are also reluctant in bringing flows back into the country due to continued uncertainty,” Rauf added. “The SBP’s ability to intervene is almost none. This is because we are bound to have a market-determined exchange rate under the IMF programme,” said Mustafa Mustansir, the head of research at Taurus Securities. “And even if the SBP wanted to intervene, we have very limited reserves.”

The forex reserves at the SBP fell to $9.718 billion in the week that ended July 7 from $9.816 billion a week ago. The limited external funding and large current account deficit drain the foreign currency reserves.

The increased demand for the greenback in the absence of dollar liquidity also put pressure on the rupee. Two big banks had some payments to make when the central bank didn’t provide the dollars. The banks accumulated it from the market, pushing the rupee down, according to dealers.