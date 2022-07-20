 
Wednesday July 20, 2022
National

5 held during search operation

By APP
July 20, 2022

Islamabad: Islamabad police on Tuesday conducted search and combing operation in the areas of Secretariat Police Station and shifted five suspects to lock-up, besides impounding five bikes having no documents.

According to police spokesman, the operation was carried out by the personnel of Islamabad Police, Counter Terrorism Department under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation Farhat Abbas Kazmi.

