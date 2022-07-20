Six bike lifters arrested

Islamabad: Islamabad Police arrested six accused involved in bike lifting incidents, the police spokesman said. He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar had ordered all the zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.
Following the orders, an Aabpara police station team apprehended six accused involved in lifting motorbikes namely Waleed, Suleman, Haider Ali, Wasif, Asmat, and Arslan. The police team has also recovered 12 stolen bikes out of which 07 motorbikes have been identified while 05 bikes are being identified.
These bikes were stolen from areas of Karachi Company, Abpara, and Kohsar. The accused have been sent on judicial remand for an identification parade. DIG Operations has appreciated the performance of the police team and announced rewards for them.
He further directed all the zonal officers to remain alert in their respective areas and intensify the crackdown against criminal elements. Citizens are also requested to inform the police about any suspicious activity.
