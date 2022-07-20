PUC issues code of conduct for Muharram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council issued (PUC) "Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct" to ensure peace and order during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram".
PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi chaired a meeting of the Central Consultative Body here on Tuesday and with the consensus, and leadership of different religious schools of thought, a code of conduct was issued in accordance with the narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan for restoration of peace and order during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.
