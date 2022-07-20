Gill for establishment’s constitutionally protected ‘political role’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s chief of staff Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said if the establishment has to keep its ‘role’ in the make or break and fall or formation of a government, then, they should come fully in the open and the Constitution should also be amended accordingly.

Talking to the reporters outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Dr Shahbaz Gil said, “We are with them, if the establishment wants any role and comes openly, if the constitution is amended and constitutional methodology is devised. It will be acceptable to us.” His statement, to give a constitutionally protected political role to the army, comes at a time when, the PTI chairman has regularly been directly and indirectly blaming the establishment along with the PDM for the fall of his government through a no-confidence motion.

Shahbaz Gill maintained that if it were not to be done, then all would have to follow, what was envisaged in the Constitution. He also tried to prove ‘blood relation’ with the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, when he said that they belonged to the same tribe and blood, as his mother was also from Bajwa family, and General Qamar’s father was a Bajwa too, hence, there was no difference. “General Bajwa is also the son of the soil and possesses a Nadra identity card and, a mother gave birth to him here,” he remarked. Gill came hard on the ruling coalition and alleged that they had come to the power to cover up their Rs1200 billion corruption and get rid of their cases.