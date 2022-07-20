Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day: Support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination continues, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day is a reflection of Kashmiris' resolve to continue their struggle till the idea of accession becomes a reality.

In a tweet, the Price Minister said the Indian oppressive state apparatus has failed to stop this journey of resistance, sacrifice and defiance. "We salute the courage of Kashmiris," he said.

Meanwhile, in his message on the occasion of Jammu and Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day, Shehbaz said that over 0.9 million Indian troops have failed to shake the resolve of the Kashmiri people for freedom. He said the time has rather given further impetus to their spirit for freedom. The Prime Minister said the Kashmiris are rendering great sacrifices to get their just and legitimate right to self-determination. He said Pakistan will continue to extend every possible support to the Kashmiris till the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He pointed out that on July 19, the resolution for accession with Pakistan was adopted. "After the passage of that resolution for accession with Pakistan in Srinagar, the people of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan fought a historic war and managed to get a part of state free." “The series of giving numerous sacrifices for accession to Pakistan is still continuing," he said.