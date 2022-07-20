Sajid Turi discusses development projects in Kurram district

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday held meetings with the heads of various departments to discuss development projects of the district.

In one of the meetings, Additional Chief Secretary KP Shahab Ali Shah briefed the federal minister about the development projects for Kurram district. While over the payment issue to the land owners who vacated their land for the government degree college in Parachinar, and the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff and other facilities for the college were discussed in detail.