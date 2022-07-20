Sajid Turi discusses development projects in Kurram district

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday held meetings with the heads of various departments to discuss development projects of the district.
In one of the meetings, Additional Chief Secretary KP Shahab Ali Shah briefed the federal minister about the development projects for Kurram district. While over the payment issue to the land owners who vacated their land for the government degree college in Parachinar, and the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff and other facilities for the college were discussed in detail.
SUKKUR: The death toll in boat drowning incident reached 26 on Tuesday when three more bodies were fished out during a...
Islamabad: Islamabad police on Tuesday conducted search and combing operation in the areas of Secretariat Police...
Islamabad:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has launched campaigns throughout the year to raise awareness of...
Islamabad: Islamabad Police arrested six accused involved in bike lifting incidents, the police spokesman said. He...
Islamabad:Pakistan is going to launch its first ever National Climate Change Gender Action Plan tomorrow with the...
Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority Board has decided to hand over metro bus service operations to a...
Comments