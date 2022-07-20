Deputy Speaker’s ruling case: Rabbani sees far-reaching effect of ruling on Parliament proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said the detailed reasoning to the short order in the matter of the Deputy Speaker’s ruling will have far-reaching effects on politics, rule of law, institutions functioning and the trichotomy of power envisaged in the Constitution.

“The detailed reasoning has given a very narrow interpretation of Article 69 of Constitution, 1973 which can open the floodgates of interference in the functioning of Parliament and this will be in the negation of the sovereignty and smooth proceeding of Parliament,” he said while giving views on the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court in case of Deputy Speaker National Assembly ruling.

Rabbani said, “One such example is the notice issued by the Peshawar High Court to the Public Accounts Committee and the Secretary of the National Assembly. Both are performing Parliamentary functioning as Committees and Secretariat staff are an extension to Parliament,” he said.

The former Chairman Senate said the court’s detailed reasoning has held that the former Deputy Speaker’s ruling, and as a consequence, the advice of the Prime Minister and the Dissolution Order passed by the President have violated the Constitution, 1973.

“This finding will deter Constitutional functionaries from exercising their powers outside the ambit of the Constitution,” he said. “Without going into the merits whether Article 6 of Constitution, 1973 is attracted in the circumstances of this case, the government should refrain from invoking Article 6,” he said.