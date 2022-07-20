Punjab PA adopts resolution against ‘interference’ in CM election

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday said: “The PMLN has already shown its real face. We are surprised how Hamza Shehbaz is sitting silent as he is not able to do politics.”

Addressing a press conference along with PTI MPAs Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Sibtain Khan, Ali Abbas and others here, Elahi said the PMLN made a wrongdoing person like Rana Sanaullah the Interior minister who was not even under their control now. He said the Sharifs had not learned anything from the past. Maryam Nawaz gave a good statement by admitting defeat in Punjab by-elections. He said inflation was on the rise in the country, Miftah had now become “Mufta”. They still hadn’t received anything from the IMF.

“Rana Sanaullah is using the state institutions against us. He said we will disappear five people that is a clear violation of a court order and we have approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard. Rana Sanaullah is trying to pressurise our MPAs by using the IB as police.”

To a question, Elahi said the supreme court order was that the election of Punjab chief minister be held first on July 22, after which the IGP and the chief secretary should not only be removed but also punished. PTI parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Mehmoodur Rashid said the members of the PTI Core Committee had approved the name of Ch Pervaiz Elahi for chief ministership. “Our newly-elected members will be sworn in by Wednesday. We have a lead of 14 votes for the election of chief minister. The PMLN should accept defeat and accept our mandate. I warn the PMLN, bureaucrats and police not to do anything illegal.”

Jurist Amir Saeed Ran said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Intelligence Bureau had established a special cell to monitor “our MPAs to put pressure on them”. Institutions must take notice of the statements of Rana Sanaullah. The Intelligence Bureau abducted a personal friend of Ch Pervaiz Elahi from abroad and is trying to take his statement against him. We condemn this action.”

Earlier, the session of the Punjab Assembly began under the chairmanship of Elahi. After recitation from the Holy Qur’an and Naat Sharif, Deputy Opposition Leader Basharat Raja presented a resolution against the interference of government agencies in the CM election, which was unanimously approved by the House. The resolution said the government's secret agencies and other institutions were tracking opposition members. The state machinery was being used relentlessly against the opposition. “State terrorism is on the rise and our members are being pressured and intimidated,” the resolution said, adding that the election of chief minister would be conducted on July 22 on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and obstructing this process would be considered contempt of court. “Institutions should be restrained from interfering in political matters and our mandate should be respected.”

Later, former Gilgit-Baltistan minister Bashir Ahmed Khan along with a delegation met Elahi and congratulated him on the PTI success in by-elections. He also presented him with a bouquet.