Power consumers to pay extra Rs63bn in 180 days

ISLAMABAD: The electricity consumers will have to pay an additional amount of Rs63 billion in tariff in the head of monthly fuel adjustment for six months.

It’s all because the reliance on costly RFO-based electricity will escalate as cheaper electricity of 969MW from Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project will remain offline for 180 days due to blockage in tailrace tunnel that appeared on July 6 this month.

This was the crux of the meeting of top management of Wapda and Neelum-Jhelum Project with Nepra Chairman and KPK member in the electric power regulator here on Tuesday. Wapda’s team and Chief Executive Officer of the Project sensitised the electric power regulator as to why Neelum-Jhelum plant is non-functional and when it will come on stream.

According to an official who attended the meeting, the Wapda team briefed the top mandarins of the regulator the Neelum-Jhelum power plant is not operational since July 1, 2022 due to blockage in the tunnel and the project will come online after six months.

As per the press release, Chairman Nepra Tauseef H Farooqi and Member Nepra Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan directed the Neelum-Jhelum HPP CEO to expedite restoration of the plant. They said it is causing around Rs350 million loss to the consumers per day on account of opportunity cost by running expensive RFO-based plants to meet the same generation of 969MW.

“Wapda has engaged the Chinese contractor CGGC-CMEC (Gezhouba Group) which constructed the project and de-mobilised from the site of the project four years back. Wapda, which is the executing agency of the project, is also in contact with the US-based consultant—Stantec,” Nepra was told.

According to the official, Nepra was also informed the authorities have initiated the process of dewatering 3.5-km tailrace tunnel. The dewatering process was started on July 10 and from that day it will take 20-25 days to get completed.

Top official sources said apparently it looks like a geological failure which got the tunnel blocked. However, once the dewatering process is completed, the authorities will be able to spot what had happened in the tunnel.

To a question, the officials said the project is insured by National Insurance Company Limited (NICL). And the authorities will seek the insurance money to share the cost to be incurred for streamlining the tunnel and making the project operational.