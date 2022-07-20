Man under suspicion after wife found dead in Sohrab Goth

A woman and a man were found dead in the Sohrab Goth and Steel Town areas respectively on Tuesday. Moreover, three people were injured in separate incidents.

The body of 26-year-old Raina, wife of Sikandar, was found at her house in Jamali Goth, said a Sachal police officer. Her body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

SHO Zubair Nawaz said the woman was strangled to death and her body was found on the bed, adding that it seemed that after she was killed, someone tried to change the nature of the incident, but the initial investigation showed she was murdered.

Her husband told the police that he was at work and found his wife dead on returning home. Police said the couple were of Afghan origin and their families live in the Chaman area on the Pak-Afghan border.

Officials said the couple had two children, adding that they suspected the husband’s involvement in the incident. Police said they were waiting for the family to register a case. In another case, a man’s body bearing torture marks was found near the Port Qasim Flyover. A Bin Qasim Town police official said the casualty was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Police said the deceased was yet to be identified, adding that torture marks were found on different parts of the body, including the neck and the hands.

Three injured

A security guard of a private company was shot after he resisted an attempt to mug him in the DHA neighbourhood. The injured was taken to the JPMC.

In another incident, Gul Hassan, son of Tariq Hassan, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in Abbas Town. A Sachal police official said the man was taken to ASH. Sabir Ajmeri, 60, was stabbed during a clash in Orangi Town’s Mominabad area. The injured was taken to ASH.