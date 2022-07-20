Family protests as suspected robber stabbed to death

Family members of an alleged robber, who was stabbed to death by a citizen in the Sachal area, staged a protest along with the dead body in the area on Tuesday.

Police said that 23-year-old Kamran Chandio alias Sarfaraz Ahmed was stabbed to death on Monday by a Suzuki driver, Naik Muhammad, 36, when Chandio was looting him at gunpoint. The driver was also seriously injured during the incident. The police said that the protesters had been trying to change the nature of the incident by terming it an incident of ethnic strife. The police said the criminal record of the man revealed that he was involved in various police encounters in rural Sindh.