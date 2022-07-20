Sindh has told ECP 45 more days needed to empower LGs: minister

With local government elections in Karachi just a few days away, the Sindh government has once again reiterated its stance to consult all political parties on developing a consensus opinion for empowering the municipal agencies in the province.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday reiterated his offer to empower the municipal agencies in consultation with the opposition parties in the province. Talking to media persons after a meeting of the Sindh Assembly’s select committee formed to amend the provincial local government law, he said the government had informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that another 45 days were required to complete the process of empowering the municipal agencies of the province.

To a question, Shah said the allegation of former prime minister Imran Khan that rigging had taken place in the first phase of the local government elections in Sindh was baseless and ridiculous.

He told media persons that less than 1,000 candidates belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had contested the first phase of the local government elections in the province held to fill 6,200 seats of municipal agencies.

He claimed that the PTI had failed to find the candidates in the required number to field them in the first phase of the local government polls in Sindh. “They [the PTI] didn’t have the people to contest the polls as a single candidate was contesting elections on up to four different seats so their allegation regarding rigging was highly ridiculous and totally baseless.”

The local government minister was of the view that Imran Khan had been unduly criticising the chief election commissioner to pressurise the ECP for getting a favourable judgment in the foreign funding case against his party. He praised the ECP for ensuring peaceful conduct of the local government polls in Sindh in the first phase.

Shah claimed that the Sindh government had been doing its best to ensure early resolution of the civic and municipal problems of Karachi, and this process would continue in consultation with all the concerned quarters.

To another question, he said the recent tragedy at a Shadman storm water drain in Karachi was highly sorrowful in which an infant had lost his life. He said whoever was responsible for the accident wouldn’t be spared and would be penalised sternly.