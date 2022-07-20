Greek population down 3.5 percent since 2011

ATHENS: Greece’s resident population has dropped by 3.5 percent since 2011 according to a census carried out by national statistical office Elstat published on Tuesday.
According to data amassed over the past year the resident population was 10,432,481 -- 3.5 percent lower than the 10,815,197 recorded by the last census in 2011. For the first time Elstat -- which found that 51.4 percent of residents are women and 48.6 percent are men -- carried out some of its research online owing to Covid-related restrictions. The Attica region encompassing the capital Athens is home to 3,792,469 people -- more than a third of the population.
