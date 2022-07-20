 
Wednesday July 20, 2022
Lahore

285 search operations

By Our Correspondent
July 20, 2022

LAHORE:Around 285 search and combing operations were conducted by the Lahore police across the City in the context of by-elections. During the search operations, 5,094 houses, 112 shops, 21 bus stands and two hotels were screened and 2,525 tenants and 21,065 persons were checked. Legal action was taken against six persons for violating Tenancy Act.

