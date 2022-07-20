Five jail supts transferred

LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has issued orders of transfers and postings. Superintendent New Central Jail Multan Naveed Ashraf has been posted as Superintendent Central Jail Gujranwala. Superintendent Central Jail Gujranwala Sajid Baig has been posted as Superintendent Central Jail Rawalpindi. Superintendent Central Jail Rawalpindi Asad Javed Warraich has been posted as Superintendent Central Jail Lahore. Superintendent Central Jail Lahore Saqib Nazir has been posted as Superintendent New Central Jail Multan. Babar Ali was posted as Superintendent District Jail Narowal.
