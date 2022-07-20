 
Computer software free access donated to UHE

By Our Correspondent
July 20, 2022

LAHORE:A technologies system has donated free access of computer software worth $2.7 million to the UHE. The software distribution ceremony was held at UHE auditorium here Tuesday. PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Chairperson of SPELL Technology System Almas Haider, UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, and others attended the meeting

