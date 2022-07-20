Computer software free access donated to UHE

LAHORE:A technologies system has donated free access of computer software worth $2.7 million to the UHE. The software distribution ceremony was held at UHE auditorium here Tuesday. PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Chairperson of SPELL Technology System Almas Haider, UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, and others attended the meeting
LAHORE:Alhamra Theatre Festival will start with the inaugural play “Book of Love” by Maas Foundation on Friday,...
LAHORE:Around 285 search and combing operations were conducted by the Lahore police across the City in the context of...
LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has issued orders of transfers and postings. Superintendent New Central Jail Multan...
LAHORE:Higher Education Department Punjab has advertised the posts of Chairpersons of six Boards of Intermediate &...
LAHORE:Environment Protection Secretary Dr Naeem Rauf has ordered all district officers to ensure the closure of old...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has given a seven-day deadline to the owners of marts across Punjab to keep separate...
Comments