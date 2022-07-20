Applications invited for BISE heads’ posts

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has advertised the posts of Chairpersons of six Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) of the province with August 5 as the last date to apply.

The Boards for which the HED Punjab is looking for Chairpersons are BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Dera Ghazi Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Sahiwal and BISE Sargodha. As per the details, civil servants, including those from All Pakistan Unified Grades (APUG), Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and the Punjab government and employees of public sector organisations, including higher education institutions (BS19/20) are eligible to apply.