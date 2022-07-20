Closure of old technology kilns ordered

LAHORE:Environment Protection Secretary Dr Naeem Rauf has ordered all district officers to ensure the closure of old technology kilns in all cities of Punjab, including Lahore. Presiding over a meeting of All Kiln Association held here Tuesday, he said that in the light of orders of Lahore High Court, the existing kilns with old technology causing smog would be closed while action would be taken against violators. All the district officers of the department participated in the meeting through a video link.
