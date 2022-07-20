Mart owners given 7-day deadline to ensure 100% halal edibles

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has given a seven-day deadline to the owners of marts across Punjab to keep separate the edible products containing ‘haram’ ingredients and warned that authority would take strict legal action if they failed to meet the instructions. This decision was taken at a meeting held at PFA Headquarters presided over by PFA DG and Punjab Halal Development Agency (PHDA) Registrar Shoaib Khan Jadoon. PFA officers and mart owners attended the meeting. Jadoon said that the officers of PFA would visit the marts after the ending of the deadline to re-evaluate the quality of all edible items and ensure the implementation of the law. As per the government instructions, all resources will be utilised to check 100 per cent halal ingredients in food products, he said.
LAHORE:Alhamra Theatre Festival will start with the inaugural play “Book of Love” by Maas Foundation on Friday,...
LAHORE:Around 285 search and combing operations were conducted by the Lahore police across the City in the context of...
LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has issued orders of transfers and postings. Superintendent New Central Jail Multan...
LAHORE:A technologies system has donated free access of computer software worth $2.7 million to the UHE. The software...
LAHORE:Higher Education Department Punjab has advertised the posts of Chairpersons of six Boards of Intermediate &...
LAHORE:Environment Protection Secretary Dr Naeem Rauf has ordered all district officers to ensure the closure of old...
Comments