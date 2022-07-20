Mart owners given 7-day deadline to ensure 100% halal edibles

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has given a seven-day deadline to the owners of marts across Punjab to keep separate the edible products containing ‘haram’ ingredients and warned that authority would take strict legal action if they failed to meet the instructions. This decision was taken at a meeting held at PFA Headquarters presided over by PFA DG and Punjab Halal Development Agency (PHDA) Registrar Shoaib Khan Jadoon. PFA officers and mart owners attended the meeting. Jadoon said that the officers of PFA would visit the marts after the ending of the deadline to re-evaluate the quality of all edible items and ensure the implementation of the law. As per the government instructions, all resources will be utilised to check 100 per cent halal ingredients in food products, he said.