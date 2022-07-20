PU offers full support to Railways projects

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has said that PU will provide full support to Pakistan Railways in its various projects so that it can improve service delivery to masses.

He was addressing a training programme, jointly organised by Punjab University Institute of Quality & Technology Management (IQTM) and Directorate of Education, Pakistan Railways on Tuesday.

In his address, the VC assured that PU would provide full support for effective functioning of Pakistan Railways schools, medical facilities and sports activities. Director IQTM Prof Dr M Usman Awan said that IQTM and newly established Faculty of Quality & Industrial Systems Engineering would provide full support to Pakistan Railways for the completion of its important projects like ML-I Project.

GM Welfare and Special Initiatives, Pakistan Railways Shoaib Adil proposed that the training needs assessment will be done in collaboration with PU faculty members so that both national

institutions may have long-term sustainable collaboration.