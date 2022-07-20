Weather to remain hot, humid

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather was recorded in the City here Tuesday while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper and central areas of the country from today (Wednesday) and likely to spread to the other parts of the country from tomorrow (Thursday).

They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and eastern Balochistan. Hot and humid weather was expected elsewhere in the country. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chilas where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 37°C and minimum was 29.5°C.

PDMA: Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Director General Faisal Farid has said that according to the meteorological department, monsoon winds will enter the upper and central regions of the country from today (Wednesday) and spread to other regions of the country tomorrow (Thursday). Due to which, during July 20 to 26, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and South Punjab areas are likely to receive more rain with strong winds and thundershowers.