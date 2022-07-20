Election to be held on time after reforms, says minister

LAHORE:Senior Provincial Minister and People's Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza on Tuesday said that general elections would be held on time.

While talking to media, after the meeting of the parliamentary party Hassan Murtaza said that elections would be held after the elections reforms. "Elections reforms will be done first," Murtaza said. He also said that political and administrative decisions cannot be taken at the behest of a mentally disturbed man.

He said that personal attacks on the Election Commissioner are tactics of Imran Niazi to protect himself, adding that country cannot be run on the whims and wishes of Niazi. He said that Imran Khan knows that decision on foreign funding case is coming against him. "One who creates political crisis in the country wants decisions in his favour by putting pressure on the institutions," Murtaza said.

Pervaiz Elahi has not taken the oath of the chief minister yet, the banners of the alternate chief minister were seen on the roads. Hasan Murtaza said that Ladla (blue eyed) does not accept anyone else but himself, Pervaiz Elahi should understand now. Responding to the question regarding fate of Punjab Assembly, he said it was decided in the meeting of the parliamentary party that PPP was standing with allies and whatever decision would be taken in the meeting of the coalition partners we will follow the decisions in letter and spirit. He said former president Asif Ali Zardari and party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said the party fully believed in the supremacy of democratic institutions. He said Asif Zardari gave his powers to the parliament when he was president. Those who attended the meeting include Makhdoom Usman, Ali Haider Gilani, Mumtaz Ali Chang, Shazia Abid, Raees Nabeel and Ghazanfar Langha.

relief measures: Secretary Livestock South Punjab Nasir Jamal Hotiana along with divisional and district officers visited the flood affected areas of Rajanpur district. A detailed briefing was given to the Secretary Livestock on the measures taken by the PDMA and District Administration Rajanpur for the affected people.

He said that PDMA and District Administration were using all resources to drain the water from the flooded areas. PDMA and Administration have set up 175 tents for the accommodation of flood victims, where more than 150 flood victims are living and are being provided with food and drink, health facilities and their animals. The availability of fodder is being ensured along with treatment, he said that the staff and machinery are working 24 hours to drain the water from the flood areas, he added that the flood victims should be shifted to their homes soon.