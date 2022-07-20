When it rains

Recent heavy rains in different parts of Balochistan have severely damaged date palm fields in Kech. Landowners and farmers are now facing losses of billions of rupees. The livelihood of people in this district has been agriculture, especially date plantation, for centuries now. The most-recent rains in the area have proved to be lethal for date crop.
The Balochistan government should form a special team to assess the problems faced by residents and the damage to different fields. It must compensate for the losses suffered by farmers and landowners; it must provide shelter to people who have been displaced by the rains.
Aurangzeb Nadir
Turbat
