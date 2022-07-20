I’ll do it my way

A couple of months ago, in his interview with entertainment star Shaan Shahid, Imran Khan said that he would go for re-election if his party failed to win a majority. Even today, his supporters say that Khan needs a two-thirds majority to work on his vision for the country. This shows that the PTI has a long way to go to become a politically mature player. Mainstream parties are supposed to work with smaller parties. The PTI has flatly refused to work together.

Imran Khan must realize that the country does not need a one-party rule. It needs harmony and unity among political parties. Each party has its manifesto, and while it may not agree with other parties on plenty of issues, it has to sit down and achieve a win-win situation. An egoistic approach never helps a leader achieve his/her goals.

Ibrahim Akhtar

Multan