A new beginning

The PTI must be congratulated for its victory in the by-elections held in Punjab. People actively participated in the electoral process, and the process went well without any hiccups. July 17 was perhaps the first time when the losing party conceded defeat gracefully. This is commendable. Another thing that our politicians must learn is patience. Once a party is elected, the opposition must wait until the next elections instead of harbouring conspiracies to topple the government at any cost. They must realize that elections cost billions, and every time a government changes, the economy takes a huge hit. Without trying to fix the blame, they must agree on some ground rules; otherwise, it will be impossible to get out of the economic quagmire we are in.
Every time a government is forced out, its successor struggles to tackle an ailing economy – the rupee slides, stock market crashes, and inflation gets out of hand. It is time our politicians not only accepted defeat with grace but also vowed to show patience and let the winning party complete its term. This will keep non-political forces at bay and help build the economy and democracy in the country.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
