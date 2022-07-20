Light ahead?

The recent Punjab by-elections are a good omen for democracy in Pakistan. Indeed, democracy is a culture rather than a process. The Punjab election results clearly show that people are tired of the nepotism in politics and government that has damaged the economy as well as the international image of Pakistan.
In this more advanced and globalized world where anyone can analyze the performance of a government, only an effective public leader can hope to prolong his or her stay in power.
Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar
Nankana Sahib
