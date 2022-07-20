This refers to the article ‘Worst is over’ (Jul 17) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer’s optimism seems to be misplaced. The ground reality is that the worst is yet to come. Dwindling reserves, rupee devaluation, and high-level inflation indicate that the nation must brace itself for even tougher times ahead. Foreign loans may offer temporary respite, but they cannot fix the problem. No economy can survive on borrowings that usually finance non-development expenditure. No strategy has been outlined to address the widening trade and current account deficits. Only cosmetic measures were announced to reduce the ballooning import bill. Austerity is nowhere to be seen. Crucial reforms in different areas have been avoided so as not to displease influential groups. If this continues, the economy will remain vulnerable to external shocks.

The Shehbaz Sharif government wasted precious time in securing a deal with the IMF. The resumption of the IMF programme and the consequent availability of borrowed finances is a stop-gap arrangement to avoid default. The risk of a default-like situation is likely to reappear in the future unless the course and direction of the economy is corrected.

Arif Majeed

Karachi