Family business?

The PML-N has a lot of introspection to do. The party’s defeat in the Punjab by-elections cannot be solely linked to recent price hikes. The PML-N needs to understand the reason why a majority of young people support the PTI.

The fact is that the young generation doesn’t see its future in the PML-N, which promotes dynastic politics. They know that if the PM and CM posts became vacant, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif or Hamza Shehbaz would be elected on those seats. The PML-N will have to offer something to the youth if it wants to win their support.

Imran Sheikh

Tank