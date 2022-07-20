Family business?

The PML-N has a lot of introspection to do. The party’s defeat in the Punjab by-elections cannot be solely linked to recent price hikes. The PML-N needs to understand the reason why a majority of young people support the PTI.
The fact is that the young generation doesn’t see its future in the PML-N, which promotes dynastic politics. They know that if the PM and CM posts became vacant, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif or Hamza Shehbaz would be elected on those seats. The PML-N will have to offer something to the youth if it wants to win their support.
Imran Sheikh
Tank
Had the PTI not been removed from power through a no-confidence vote, they would have been the ones to take the brunt...
Pakistan’s vast sea provides food and livelihoods to a large number of families. However, the country’s fishing...
Recent heavy rains in different parts of Balochistan have severely damaged date palm fields in Kech. Landowners and...
A couple of months ago, in his interview with entertainment star Shaan Shahid, Imran Khan said that he would go for...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Another way is possible’ , which discusses the sluggish pace of Pakistan’s...
Gender inequality in Pakistan is a serious problem. In our country, it is difficult for women to complete their...
Comments