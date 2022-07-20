President Alvi says immediate steps imperative to strengthen chemical industry

LAHORE: President Arif Alvi urged for immediate steps to create ease of doing business in the chemical industry on Tuesday, saying exponential changes were happening in the field of science and technology, which Pakistan had to align with to tap potential of an industry of vast size.

He was speaking on inauguration of a two-day exhibition and conference ‘Pakistan Chemical Expo 2022’ being held in Lahore under the Pakistan Chemicals Manufacturers Association (PCMA).

“In the current economic situation and taking into account the prospects of development in the country's chemical industry, immediate steps are indispensable to create business ease in the chemical industry,” Alvi said.

He was of the view that despite vast size of the chemical industry, the number of companies working in the industry was limited.

The President added that exponential changes were happening in the field of science and technology, but unfortunately, decision-makers in the government and private sector were not fully geared to align themselves with continuous and rapid improvements and developments being introduced in business, industrial, agriculture and services sectors.

He stated that all branches of science like Chemistry, Physics, Biology and others converged during research and development to produce high-tech, high-value and optimally-tuned products in almost all sectors.

“This necessitated transformation of entire decision-making and implementation mechanisms of a country to adopt and implement new and ultramodern artificial intelligence and big data based products and services on regular basis to remain relevant to the ever-changing market and business requirements.”

He also called upon universities to include members from top industries in their senates for fresh ideas and convene regular meetings to brainstorm and identify products and services, which need to be invented and those existing products that need improvement to keep them relevant to the ever-changing demands of markets and sophisticated needs and preferences of the customers around the world.

The President observed that Pakistan had made exemplary progress and development in the 60s and became a role model for many developing countries of the world.

“We established Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan International Airlines and established many industries, which ushered the country into an era of progress and prosperity, but instead of building upon these achievements we not only slowed down but reversed many gains made by us, which pushed the country into a backward direction.”

He emphasised that the country needed to identify reasons for national regression, take corrective steps, and not to repeat same mistakes again to provide a strong basis that could push the country forward toward sustained progress and prosperity.

“Pakistan adopted a policy to export its human resources and thoughtlessly exported its quality, highly skilled and precious human resource to the developed world, which deprived our country of the necessary intellect, knowledge and skills essential for the growth and development of our country.”

He said the brain drain contributed to progress and development of their host countries, and stressed for rethinking and reformulating the policy and take steps to retain and provide gainful employment.

Speaking on the occasion, PCMA chairman Jahangir Piracha said the chemical industry was the third fastest growing industry in the world.

Despite international importance of the industry, opportunities found in Pakistan could not be utilised, he lamented.

He said that PCMA was engaged in efforts to introduce bio-economy projects along with advocacy of long-term petrochemical projects to utilise available resources in the country.

He also appealed to the government to formulate a coherent and effective chemical policy in consultation with all stakeholders, including the PCMA for the development of the chemical industry.

Appreciating the role of PCMA in strengthening government-industry linkages, the President assured support of the government for development and promotion of the industry.

More than 100 domestic and international companies are participating in the two-day exhibition. Research and teaching institutions related to chemicals are also participating in the exhibition, including the country's leading universities and related public and private institutions.