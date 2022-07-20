Gold glitters bright on rupee fall

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,800 per tola on Tuesday as the rupee depreciated to a record level of 222 against the dollar.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs145,200 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs2,400 to Rs124,485. In the international market, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,717 per ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs10 to Rs1,580 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs8.58 to Rs1,354.60.