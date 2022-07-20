SME deprivation

LAHORE: The banks in Pakistan are still way behind in developing financing products for the small and medium enterprises. This is a major hurdle in SME development as they cannot scale up without bank financing after successful launch on self-funding or funding by friends and families.

According to a World Bank report, the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has ended the previous credit cycle and left businesses across the globe reeling. In this new credit cycle, SME lending will be not only one of the most economically important but also one of the most profitable contributors to banking revenues (bank markup on small loans is much higher than corporate loans). Moreover the default rate in SMEs is also lower than corporate loans.

The World Bank report reveals that SMEs play a major role in most economies, particularly in developing countries. SMEs account for most businesses worldwide and are important contributors to job creation and global economic development.

They represent about 90 percent of businesses and more than 50 percent of employment worldwide (in Pakistan they provide 70 percent of the employment). Formal SMEs contribute up to 40 percent of national income (GDP) in emerging economies.

These numbers are significantly higher when informal SMEs are included.

According to WB estimates, 600 million jobs will be needed by 2030 to absorb the growing global workforce, which makes SME development a high priority for many governments around the world.

In emerging markets, most formal jobs are generated by SMEs, which create 7 out of 10 jobs. However, access to finance is a key constraint to SME growth; it is the second most cited obstacle facing SMEs to grow their businesses in emerging markets and developing countries.

The sad reality is that SMEs are less likely to be able to obtain bank loans than large firms; instead, they rely on internal funds, or cash from friends and family, to launch and initially run their enterprises.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates that 65 million firms, or 40 percent of formal micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in developing countries, have an unmet financing need of $5.2 trillion every year, which is equivalent to 1.4 times the current level of the global MSME lending.

Financing policies of banks in Pakistan can be judged by the fact that over 80 percent of the textile loans are disbursed to spinners and weavers (their machines are expensive). These two sectors account for 15 percent of textile exports.

Their contribution in textile employment is around eight percent.

Apparel exports account for almost 60 percent of textile exports and get a paltry 10 percent of bank loans. Apparel producers provide 80 percent of employment in textiles.

In fact, they are the largest provider of employment in the manufacturing sector. In addition, apparel manufacturers are also the largest employers of women in the country. All apparel exporters are registered taxpayers.

The informal SMEs have no access to loans. According to McKinsey and Company there is no one-size-fits-all approach to suit every bank and market, but banks that rethink their SME-lending businesses can increase their market share and promote profitable growth.

Many still use old business models, rely on legacy processes, and even view SMEs as corporate entities. By failing to meet the needs of these businesses, banks are leaving opportunities on the table.