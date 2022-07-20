Development partners assure of supporting forum

ISLAMABAD: The International development partners on Tuesday endorsed the proposed development coordination forum and efforts made by the ministry of Economic Affairs and assured their full support in materializing the proposed forum for better coordination in future, a statement said.

The Development Partners were apprised that Ministry of Economic Affairs was in the process of establishing a Development Partners Coordination Cell in coordination with all stakeholders including the federal ministries, provincial departments, and the development partners.

The ministry hosted a luncheon to discuss proposed Development Partners Coordination Forum in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan’s multilateral and bilateral development partners including; World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Embassy of United States of America, USAID, British High Commission, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), The Canadian High Commission, Delegation of the European Union, Embassy of Germany, KFW, GIZ, Embassy of Switzerland, International Cooperation Agency (JICA), United Arab Emirates, Republic of South Korea, France, AFD, Italy, AICS, Denmark, and TiKA.

A government official said the proposed cell would ensure better coordination with the development partners. “We are not looking for additional funding. This is for better utilization of existing resources,” he added.

“Many development partners have duplication of work as well thus through the coordination cell within EAD, we will address different issues and streamline out processes in consultation with national and provincial stakeholders.”

The overall goals for the proposed forum include; alignment of economic assistance with National Development Priorities, better harmonization, enhanced transparency and management for the results.

“The way forward was highlighted including establishment of Sector Working Groups, holding biannual and annual meetings with provinces as well as development partners Coordination forum (DPCF),” the statement added.

Senior officials of the ministry of Economic Affairs, including additional secretaries, joint secretaries, deputy secretaries and other officials also attended the event.

In his opening remarks, the federal secretary for Economic Affairs, Mian Asad Hayaud Din reiterated the government’s development priorities set out in the Vision 2025 aimed at a balanced and sustainable growth.

He further stressed that for achieving sustainable economic development, there is high need for setting up realistic and ambitious targets for the future aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).