Stock market cap drops to 12-year low in dollar terms

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) market capitalisation declined to Rs6.8 trillion ($30.7 billion), lowest level since July 8, 2020 while in dollar terms, it was the lowest since June 15, 2010, data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts said the major reason behind a record market decline in dollar terms was the rupee devaluation during the period. Rupee fell to a record low of Rs225/dollar in the interbank on Tuesday. It depreciated Rs5/dollar on political uncertainty after by-polls in Punjab.

Shahid Ali Habib, CEO Arif Habib Ltd, said the major reason was the devaluation of the currency as companies are performance well.

"Investors are taking the money out of stock market to put in other fixed income sectors after recent increase in the interest rates, there is also a foreign fund outflow," Habib said.

"During last few years, an outflow of over around $2.25 billion was recorded from the market, which also reduced the market capitalisation."

Zafar Moti, former director of PSX, said a huge decline in the market cap in dollar terms was because of the devaluation of the rupee. “I have not seen a fluctuation of Rs5 a day against the dollar in a single day in recent past,” he said. "There was a near-bankruptcy situation and capital markets behave in similar ways in such a situation."

Moti feared that international fund managers would not consider Pakistan for investment on high currency fluctuation. "Nobody was ready for the rupee to reach 228 per dollar in the open market. The election (Punjab by-election) has changed the outlook of the economy.”

Head of Equities at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri, said it was a double hit in dollar terms, as the market was generally not performing well during the last few years.

“When interest rates are high, stock markets do not perform and money goes into the fixed income,” he said.

In order to take the market out of current bearish run, Jafri suggested that the country would have to follow tough fiscal measures.

“Impact of increasing oil prices should be passed on and general subsidies should be stopped. Fiscal discipline should be established.”

He said staff level agreement of IMF had increased investors confidence, but political noise had surfaced up again after the Punjab by-elections.

The market was not certain how would the government take the tough steps if it didn’t want to be unpopular, he added.

Analyst Khurram Schehzad at Alpha Beta Core narrating the reasons behind a decline in the market capitalisation said recession fears, global and local monetary tightening, cost of business rising were the reasons why stocks were down not just in Pakistan but globally.