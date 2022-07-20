Traders weigh political risk as Eurobonds yields soar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s sovereign bond yields increased sharply on Tuesday on increasing political uncertainty as the international investors were concerned about the country’s economic outlook following a credit rating downgrade by a Fitch Ratings and fears of delay in the IMF loan programme.

The yield on the five-year third Pakistan International Sukuk Company Limited maturing on December 5, 2022, spiked to 51.3 percent on July 19 from 33.9 percent on July 18, according to data from Arif Habib Limited.

The yield on a 10-year Eurobond maturing on April 15, 2024, increased to 50.6 percent from 34 percent. The rate on a 10-year Eurobond maturing on September 30, 2025, jumped to 35.6 percent from 26.5 percent, it added.

“Uncertainty over the politics and economy amid Punjab’s by-election results is rising. Global investors are worried about the government’s ability to sustain the International Monetary programme in the wake of political instability,” said Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Limited.

The local currency and the stocks plunged after Fitch Ratings downgraded Pakistan's outlook to negative from stable, seeing considerable risks to the implementation of the IMF programme and access to foreign financing after the programme ended in June 2023.

Moody’s Investors Service stated that the IMF executive board will approve the $1.2 billion disbursement in the third quarter of this year if Pakistan focuses on policy priorities that the IMF has identified, including implementing the fiscal 2023 budget, making progress on power sector reforms, lowering inflation, reducing poverty, enhancing governance and mitigating corruption.

On 14 July, IMF staff and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on policies to complete the combined seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The agreement is credit positive for Pakistan because it paves the way for the release of $1.2 billion in IMF financing at a time when its foreign exchange reserves are under significant pressure, said the rating agency.

The current account deficit has widened since mid-2021 on higher food and oil prices and stronger demand for imports; combined with domestic political uncertainty, this has driven a sharp depreciation in the Pakistani rupee, further pushing up import costs.

“However, we expect the deficit to narrow to 3.5-4 percent of GDP in fiscal 2023 from 4.5-5 percent in fiscal 2022 as imports moderate amid slowing growth and measures to curb nonessential imports,” it added.